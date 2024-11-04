“It’s been an unbelievable experience so far, especially being with double Rugby World Cup winners and players I’ve looked up to for so long, so it’s a dream come true and something I can’t describe,” he said.
Boks braced for bruising battle against Scotland
Tough week of training puts SA in good space before Edinburgh showdown, says front rower Wilco Louw
Rugby writer
Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Gallo Images
A punishing week of training on the Channel Island of Jersey has put the Springboks in the right frame of mind for Sunday’s showdown against Scotland in Edinburgh, front rower Wilco Louw says.
The Boks arrived in Scotland on Sunday and will have Monday off to recover from the rigours of their training camp before beginning preparations on Tuesday for the sold-out Murrayfield clash (kickoff 6.10pm).
Louw said the Boks were braced for a bruising battle against a Scottish side who thrashed Fiji 57-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday.
After the Scotland Test, the Boks travel to London to face England on November 16 before they round off their tour against Wales in Cardiff on November 23.
“Now we have landed in Scotland everything feels real,” Louw said. “We had a good training week in Jersey.
“It offered us a great opportunity to align as a squad after everyone returned from their franchises and clubs, so we’re excited about the week ahead in Scotland.
“We’re where we want to be going into the tour after having a chance to get on the same page and focus on the match against Scotland.
“The past week was tough but good and we’re in a good space.
“Everyone knows what our objectives are, which is important, because it’s going to be a tough game against Scotland on Sunday.
“Scotland kept the Boks busy in the Rugby World Cup pool match last year, so we know it’s going to be challenging, but we’re looking forward to it.”
Louw, who was named on the Boks’ standby list for the Castle Lager Incoming Series earlier this year, played the last of his 14 Tests in 2021 and said he was thrilled to be back in the national squad.
“It’s amazing to be back,” he said. “Most of these players have won two World Cups, so it’s a privilege being back.
“With all the experience in the group it’s good to be on the field with these legends. Hopefully we’ll have another good week of preparation in Scotland in the lead-up to the Test match.”
Fellow front-rower Thomas du Toit said: “We take the scrums personally, so we’ve been training hard in that aspect of our game because we have no doubt it will play an important role in the upcoming internationals.
“I’m comfortable playing loosehead and tighthead. At Bath I started at loosehead about five times this season and moved to tighthead during the matches, which has helped in that regard.”
Versatile Bok loose forward Cameron Hanekom said his selection for the tour was a dream come true.
“It’s been an unbelievable experience so far, especially being with double Rugby World Cup winners and players I’ve looked up to for so long, so it’s a dream come true and something I can’t describe,” he said.
“I’ve always strived to become a Springbok and though I’m not there yet, it’s fantastic to be here and to learn as much as I can from these players.”
“It shows you never know [when you are going to get the call]. I was in disbelief when I got the call and asked if it was a joke.
“That said, my goal is to contribute to the squad as much as possible over the next few weeks.”
The 22-year-old was confident about his ability to play any position in the loose trio.
“I’m a versatile loose forward, so I wouldn’t say I have a preference for any position,” he said.
“It’s more about the mental preparation of switching between positions and knowing what your role is on the field.”
