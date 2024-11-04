“After the Olympics, I had a break, got the shoulder rehab and got everything better,” he said. “So looking at it as a whole, it’s been a good tour and the highlight was ending off with the gold in a quick time — 1:50.4.
Pieter Coetzé achieves double crown as SA swimmers shine in World Cup series
Image: World Aquatics
South African swimmers wrapped up a successful World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series in Singapore on Saturday with Pieter Coetzé claiming seven victories and securing fourth place in the overall standings.
This year’s series took place over three legs in Shanghai, Incheon and Singapore, with major prize money up for grabs.
Coetzé became the first swimmer of the series to achieve a coveted “crown” by winning a third straight 200m backstroke race of the series on Thursday in 1:49.88. He followed that up with a third victory in the 100m backstroke on Saturday in 49:36 seconds, earning $10,000 (R176,000) for each crown.
The 20-year-old broke two African records on his way to seven golds, two silvers and two bronzes over the three World Cups.
That saw the Pretoria swimmer finish fourth overall in the series behind French Olympic superstar Leon Marchand, world record-holder Noe Ponti of Switzerland and Briton Duncan Scott.
“I’m super-tired. I've never raced this much in such a short time, so thankfully we're coming to the end of it and I’m happy to get the crown,” Coetzé told the crowd after winning his first crown.
He said after the second crown the results have been a bonus considering these events have formed part of his training. “I didn't have any expectations or hopes. It’s part of my training, the World Cups, so I didn't really expect anything, but I’m happy with that.
“That's what makes the World Cup so much fun, there's no pressure, you’re just racing your friends.”
It took Chad le Clos a little longer to achieve his first victory of the series. That came in the 200m butterfly at the Singapore leg on Friday as the veteran surged ahead of American Trenton Julian for the win in 1:50.42. That took his all-time World Cup gold medal tally to an incredible 152.
The 32-year-old finished second to Julian in the 200m butterfly in the previous two legs.
Le Clos admitted afterwards it had been a tough race and he was grateful to have got his hand on the wall first.
“After the Olympics, I had a break, got the shoulder rehab and got everything better,” he said. “So looking at it as a whole, it’s been a good tour and the highlight was ending off with the gold in a quick time — 1:50.4.
“It was an important win for me, because I haven’t picked up a gold medal [while competing in the World Cup series] since 2009, since I was 17, so it’s a cool record to have.”
Le Clos finished the 2024 series with one gold, two silvers and one bronze to finish 20th overall.
The only other South African to medal during the series was Rebecca Meder, who competed at the first leg in Shanghai where she achieved third-place finishes in the 100m and 200m breaststroke and 200m individual medley.
The 22-year-old expressed her excitement at competing on the World Cup circuit for the first time.
“You train so hard all the time, so the racing is the fun part — it has lit another little fire in me and I’m excited to see what I can do at world short course. Overall I’m happy with where I’m at and my swims,” she said.
“After another few weeks of hard, focused work, I can try to drop those times more.”
The focus now switches to the World Short Course Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from December 10 to 15.
