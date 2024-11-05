Changes in coaching staff could see unshackling of both Boks and Scotland

“We’ve got Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery. They’ll bring a different flavour to the game. We are developing as a team and you won’t get the same picture you did the last couple of seasons. We’re in a bit of a transition, and the same with the Scottish team.

“The Scotland team tends to run with the ball and I’m not saying they aren’t now but the tactical game has been a bit of a focus for them. And they’re doing it well. Everyone is striving to get that complete game.”

On the question whether Scotland was now a better team than the one the Boks encountered on a hot and humid afternoon in Marseille 14 months ago, Vermeulen was non-committal. “Possibly. I can’t tell you that,” said the former No 8.

“Sunday will tell. They’ll definitely be up for it. It’s a home match and it’s not a neutral stadium. Obviously you want to be up for it at home because you have that pride in you. There’s a couple of guys that have been brought in from franchise level from Glasgow. They’re definitely doing something right in Scotland. We need to be wary of what we’ll get on Sunday.”