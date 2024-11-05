Date set for over-aged Nedbank Cup players complaint
ABC Motsepe League side Gqeberha United’s noncompliance protest case against the Mighty Eagles for fielding over-aged players in their Nedbank Cup preliminary round semifinal will be heard by a disciplinary committee on Thursday...
