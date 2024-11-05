Kaizer Chiefs apologise for more fan offences as another fine, or worse, looms
Amakhosi supporters’ multiple transgressions might see PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu push for a spectator ban
Kaizer Chiefs have apologised for a pitch invasion and another incident of missile-throwing by their supporters as the club anticipates yet another fine, or worse, from a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC).
Chiefs could have genuine concerns of being made to play some matches behind closed doors as missile-throwing by their disgruntled supporters has grown out of control.
They faced three fines for multiple incidents of the same offence last season.
On Saturday missiles were thrown again and some fans invaded the pitch at one stage as Chiefs were thrashed 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their Carling Knockout Cup clash at FNB Stadium.
Amakhosi said three fans were arrested for the transgressions.
On October 10, Chiefs were fined for missile-throwing by their fans, with a penalty of R100,000 imposed and R50,000 suspended, pertaining to their 2-1 Betway Premiership defeat to Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28. However, a previous R100,000 suspended fine also kicked in so the club had to pay R150,000.
You look at how many times they invaded the pitch Chiefs supporters came to the Stadium angry pic.twitter.com/I3X6CXf1CF— @Khayam7 (@Khayam89) November 4, 2024
Amakhosi, apologised for the latest incident and listed actions they will take to prevent missile-throwing.
“Kaizer Chiefs would like to sincerely apologise to our all stakeholders, sponsors, the PSL, South African Football Association), and our loyal supporters for the disappointing incidents witnessed on Saturday during the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal match against Mamelodi Sundowns. While it was a beautiful day for football, it was unfortunately marred by behaviour that has no place in our beloved game.
“The invasion of the pitch and the throwing of missiles onto the field are completely unacceptable. Despite thorough preparations for the sold-out match, we observed issues arising early on, with some supporters under the influence of alcohol before the game, leading to unwanted incidents. This highlights a pressing societal issue that the football industry and our communities must address collectively.
“We want to specifically commend most supporters who heeded our call and arrived early at the stadium and conducted themselves admirably, showing true sportsmanship despite the match's outcome.
“Kaizer Chiefs are committed to working closely with the league — as they were in charge of security at the match — and other stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, to identify the individuals responsible for the actions and ensure they face appropriate consequences under the law.”
Club Statement— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 5, 2024
Kaizer Chiefs would like to sincerely apologise to all our stakeholders, sponsors, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), South African Football Association (SAFA), and our loyal supporters for the disappointing incidents witnessed on Saturday during the Carling… pic.twitter.com/Y4ZMgBFyPK
Chiefs said actions it is putting in place “in response to the recent incidents involving disruptive fan behaviour” are:
- Collaboration with authorities: we are actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure all individuals involved in the pitch invasion and related disturbances are identified and appropriately dealt with under the law.
- Support for legal proceedings: we acknowledge three fans were arrested and appeared in court on Monday morning. We support the legal process and trust justice is served. The club will also make recommendations that fans who behave badly are banned from attending football matches in South Africa.
- Investigation of fan behaviour: Chiefs are working with those involved in organising the match to conduct a thorough investigation into the events of Saturday night, focusing on identifying any further culprits and preventing similar incidents in the future.
- Condemnation of excessive drinking: we strongly condemn the excessive drinking observed at the match.
- Promoting responsible fan conduct: In light of the events, and having done so before the match, we will continue working on initiatives to promote responsible behaviour among fans, including awareness programmes.
Chiefs escaped a spectator ban for the incident of missile-throwing earlier this season because it happened outside a previous six-month suspended sentence that would have required them to automatically play a game behind closed doors.
In October 2023 Chiefs were fined R180,000 with a further R50,000 suspended for two incidents of missile-throwing by their supporters the previous month.
That fine came weeks after the club was fined R100,000 plus R30,000 suspended on condition of not being found guilty of the same offence, so they also had to pay the suspended amount.
“Over and above that, and as a mark of the DC's displeasure at the errant behaviour of a few fans, Chiefs were further ordered with an automatic spectator ban at the next match in the event they were found guilty of the same offence in the next six months,” PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said after the DC hearing on October 2 2023.
They have been fined once this season and are facing another within weeks of that.
Given how regularly the incidents have occurred, and that a pitch invasion has been added, Majavu may well push for a match or two behind closed doors to be part of the next sentence when Chiefs are charged and inevitably appear before a DC.
