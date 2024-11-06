Scrap domestic system to give black cricketers fair crack at Proteas — Ntini
Talented players of colour hidden in the present setup, says former SA bowler
Former Proteas bowler Makhaya Ntini believes Cricket SA should scrap the two-division domestic format and revert to franchises if the national team is to have a balanced demographic representation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.