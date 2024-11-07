Jean Kleyn to join Boks as Ruan Nortje returns home due to injury

Rugby World Cup-winning lock Jean Kleyn will join the Springboks in Edinburgh on Friday as a replacement for Ruan Nortje, who suffered a leg injury at training on Wednesday that ruled him out of the Outgoing Tour.

The 31-year-old Kleyn, who earned his seventh Test cap for the Springboks in the World Cup final against New Zealand in France last year, returns to the national team for the first time this season.

This comes after his return to the United Rugby Championship (URC) in September for Irish club Munster after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an eye injury.

Nortje, who made a strong statement in the Boks’ engine room this season, that saw him help the team to the Rugby Championship title, hurt his leg in Wednesday’s field training session. With only three Test matches on this tour, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus opted to draft Kleyn into the travelling squad.