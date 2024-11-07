Jean Kleyn to join Boks as Ruan Nortje returns home due to injury
Lock’s return comes after coming back from long injury in September for Irish club Munster in the URC
Rugby World Cup-winning lock Jean Kleyn will join the Springboks in Edinburgh on Friday as a replacement for Ruan Nortje, who suffered a leg injury at training on Wednesday that ruled him out of the Outgoing Tour.
The 31-year-old Kleyn, who earned his seventh Test cap for the Springboks in the World Cup final against New Zealand in France last year, returns to the national team for the first time this season.
This comes after his return to the United Rugby Championship (URC) in September for Irish club Munster after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an eye injury.
Nortje, who made a strong statement in the Boks’ engine room this season, that saw him help the team to the Rugby Championship title, hurt his leg in Wednesday’s field training session. With only three Test matches on this tour, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus opted to draft Kleyn into the travelling squad.
Kleyn’s international experience — with five Test matches to his name for Ireland and seven for the Springbok and a World Cup title — adds valuable experience to the lock stocks for the tour, where he joins the likes of RG Snyman, Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth. “It’s sad to lose Ruan to injury as he’s had a fantastic season and really made a strong statement after injuries initially prompted his call-up to the squad,” Erasmus said.
“He certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and we wish him luck with his recovery. Judging by his performances for Munster since making a comeback to the URC, combined with his familiarity of our structures and being a regular in our team last season, we are excited to welcome him back. He’s also played with most of the players in the squad, and is familiar with the conditions in the UK as he’s based in Ireland, so he should slot in with ease.”
Erasmus will on Friday name his match-day team to face Scotland.
