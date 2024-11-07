“I am just proud, again, to have been the head coach of these beautiful players for a long, three, beautiful years. But I think it’s time that something new will come.”
The former goalkeeper for VfL Wolfsburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Tromsø, Sivasspor and Lillestrøm joined Galaxy in October 2021.
A national of Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 45-year-old made the Rockets a competitive combination, including in periods when the club faced financial difficulties.
Galaxy ended 13th in 2021-22, 10th in 2022-23, sixth last campaign. They reached the 2023-24 Carling Knockout final where they lost on penalties against Stellenbosch.
He was also known for being a colourful and outspoken personality, with his public spats in the media with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena last season attracting many headlines.
TimesLIVE has attempted to reach Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi for further comment but without success.
‘One of the most beautiful clubs’: Emotional Ramović quits Galaxy on TV
The German, who was set to move to Raja Casablanca in Morocco in the off-season, did not disclose the reasons for his abrupt departure
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović dropped a bombshell announcing his resignation in his post-match television interview after his team’s 1-1 Betway Premiership draw away against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Thursday night.
An emotional Ramović, who was set to move to Raja Casablanca in Morocco in the off-season before the deal fell through, did not disclose the reasons for his abrupt departure from the Rockets.
Galaxy are bottom of the Premiership after six matches with two points from two draws and four defeats.
“We had — our staff, with me — a beautiful impact on many players. It’s one of the most beautiful clubs in my heart and I would like to say that from now on I will resign, I’m no longer the head coach of this club,” Ramović told SuperSport TV.
“Why at this time [will be revealed], but we will celebrate victory for us and time will show.”
Asked about his plans, he said: “To spend time with my family. For three years I had a lot of energy [into the club]. But we’ll see.
“God has plans but it was just a beautiful thing, the most beautiful country with the most beautiful people.
“It’s just unbelievable. For three years, everything, the memories we had here. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Ramović was asked if he told the players before the game.
“They tried to convince me [to stay], they tried everything. This is their character. They know I gave my heart and soul to them for this club.
Mbatha, Mofokeng goals seal sixth win in a row for Pirates against Galaxy
“I am just proud, again, to have been the head coach of these beautiful players for a long, three, beautiful years. But I think it’s time that something new will come.”
The former goalkeeper for VfL Wolfsburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Tromsø, Sivasspor and Lillestrøm joined Galaxy in October 2021.
A national of Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 45-year-old made the Rockets a competitive combination, including in periods when the club faced financial difficulties.
Galaxy ended 13th in 2021-22, 10th in 2022-23, sixth last campaign. They reached the 2023-24 Carling Knockout final where they lost on penalties against Stellenbosch.
He was also known for being a colourful and outspoken personality, with his public spats in the media with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena last season attracting many headlines.
TimesLIVE has attempted to reach Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi for further comment but without success.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos