Chippa also questioned the agency’s decision to allocate millions of the metro’s funds for the one-day event, saying it raised significant questions about the priorities of its leadership.
“Rather than investing in sustainable infrastructure, such as renovating facilities like the Isaac Wolfson Stadium which currently does not meet PSL standards and would benefit the entire Gqeberha community, monies are instead being directed towards a brief tournament where visiting teams are unlikely to field their strongest squads,” the statement read at the time.
But, on Friday, Chippa and MBDA surprisingly issued a joint statement after a meeting between Chippa chair Siviwe Mpengesi, Qaba and relevant officials regarding what had become a nasty public spat.
“Following discussions, it is with great pleasure we announce that the engagement session was fruitful and conducted professionally which led to both parties finding each other in reaching a consensus on the way forward,” the joint statement read.
“Having reached consensus and cleared all manner of allegations made publicly against the Mandela Bay Development Agency and its CEO, and having received an apology thereof from the Chippa United Football Club, it was resolved that the club should be reintegrated into the Home of Legends CupTournament which will allow them full participation to the football festivities.”
"The MBDA extends its gratitude and appreciation to Cape Town City Football Club for their willingness and agreement to participate in the Home of Legends Cup and their acceptance in allowing Chippa United to return to form part of the tournament."
The Chilli Boys will now play Mamelodi Sundowns in the second semifinal at 1pm while Kaizer Chiefs face Lamontville Golden Arrows at 10am.
DispatchLIVE
Chippa backtrack after talks and rejoin cup tournament
Image: Randell Roskruge
Chippa United made a remarkable U-turn in their decision to withdraw from the Home of Legends Cup competition at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha next week.
The Chilli Boys withdrew from the tournament earlier this week citing unequal treatment from the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA).
After their withdrawal email, Chippa issued a statement expressing their displeasure with the distribution of funds and the actions of MBDA CEO Anele Qaba. In the statement, the club said Chiefs, Arrows, and Sundowns had been offered fair compensation for participation, but Chippa United had not been offered the same participation fee.
Image: Supplied
Chippa also questioned the agency’s decision to allocate millions of the metro’s funds for the one-day event, saying it raised significant questions about the priorities of its leadership.
“Rather than investing in sustainable infrastructure, such as renovating facilities like the Isaac Wolfson Stadium which currently does not meet PSL standards and would benefit the entire Gqeberha community, monies are instead being directed towards a brief tournament where visiting teams are unlikely to field their strongest squads,” the statement read at the time.
But, on Friday, Chippa and MBDA surprisingly issued a joint statement after a meeting between Chippa chair Siviwe Mpengesi, Qaba and relevant officials regarding what had become a nasty public spat.
“Following discussions, it is with great pleasure we announce that the engagement session was fruitful and conducted professionally which led to both parties finding each other in reaching a consensus on the way forward,” the joint statement read.
“Having reached consensus and cleared all manner of allegations made publicly against the Mandela Bay Development Agency and its CEO, and having received an apology thereof from the Chippa United Football Club, it was resolved that the club should be reintegrated into the Home of Legends CupTournament which will allow them full participation to the football festivities.”
"The MBDA extends its gratitude and appreciation to Cape Town City Football Club for their willingness and agreement to participate in the Home of Legends Cup and their acceptance in allowing Chippa United to return to form part of the tournament."
The Chilli Boys will now play Mamelodi Sundowns in the second semifinal at 1pm while Kaizer Chiefs face Lamontville Golden Arrows at 10am.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos