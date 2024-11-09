Making history: Magesi FC’s unbelievable run in PSL continues as rookies make Carling Knockout final

Mabua’s poorly headed back pass was intercepted by Mashigo, who needed no extra touch to control the ball before unleashing it past Ian Otieno in the near post.

Magesi always looked dangerous when breaking through via Delano Abrahams, Deolin Mekoa, Edmore Chirambadare and striker Wonderboy Makhubu.

Bay, who came to this match having scored only two goals in the previous eight matches in all competitions, continued with their wayward attacks in the second half. The home side did manage to get the ball into the visitors’ area, but their final pass was poor.

Chipezeze, who won another man-of-the-match accolade in this match, did well to deny Mbuthuma on the hour mark when Ntsundwana had managed to set his striking partner free. Chipezeze was at it again seven minutes later, this time the Zimbabwean gloveman producing a stupendous save to parry away Keagan Allan’s header after connecting well with Mabua’s cross.

“We’re here to serve our supporters who travelled all the way from Limpopo to support us. It’s a big moment for them in the first season in the topflight. It’s their dream and we try to make them happy,” said a beaming Chipezeze after the match.

Bay’s chances of getting an equaliser worsened when Mthethwa got his marching orders with seven minutes to go after receiving a second yellow card from referee Thando Ndzanzdeka.

Sundowns, the four-time winners of this cup, will be favourites to beat Gallants at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Free State this afternoon. But with the Carling Knockout being the cup of upsets, writing off Dan Malesela’s team could be a big mistake.