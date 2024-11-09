“We as a team were confident that bowling first was a good option. The wicket played pretty well in the second innings, we just made a few mistakes [with the bat], but I don't think it got worse, Sanju just played a good innings,” he added.
Commenting on the Indian spin attack, Coetzee said South Africa will have their hands full throughout the series, but both he and the rest of the squad were more than up for the challenge that lay ahead.
“They bowled exceptionally well, albeit they weren't the sole reason they won the game, Sanju's innings played a big role in it. They are class bowlers who bowled really well, and we will have our hands full for the next bit.
“Having said that, we have some serious classy batters [in our ranks], so I think it will be a good matchup for the games to come,” he said.
South Africa can bounce back against India in Gqeberha, says Proteas quick Coetzee
Proteas quick Gerald Coetzee is confident they can turn things around when they meet India during the second T20 in Gqeberha on Sunday (4pm)
India gave opportunities to their next generation of stars and batter Sanju Samson put South African bowlers to the sword with a swashbuckling 107 runs from 50 balls which helped the visitors to reach 202/8 after 20 overs.
A less than promising start for the hosts saw them slip to 44/3 and later 93/7 as spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi dismantled the Proteas batting line-up, sharing six wickets for a combined 53 runs in eight fruitful overs for the visitors.
Despite starts, none of the Proteas batters kicked on and they were eventually bundled out for 141, still 61 runs behind the winning margin with 13 balls to spare, as India took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
While he is grateful to be back in the fold, Coetzee said it was a tad disappointing that they could not put up a stronger challenge against the Indians.
Dubbed the ‘Karate Kid’ for his distinctive headband, Coetzee felt that having players who call St George’s Park home will be key to them putting up a better fight in match two.
“I think there will definitely be something in the St George's Park surface for the bowlers.
“There are a few guys who play there in the SA20, as well as guys who play there domestically.
“The last time we played India in PE, we beat them, so we will be feeling good going there,” he said.
Coetzee felt the decision by skipper Aiden Markram to bowl first was not the wrong call, adding that they just never executed as well as they could have both in the field and then later with the bat.
“Conditions were pretty good, as we expected, and I don't think it was the wrong call to bowl first.
