Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has opted to retain the same pack of forwards that did duty against Fiji.
He went for a six/two split on the bench hoping to absorb some of the force the Boks will throw their way up front.
Teams
Scotland — Tom Jordan; Blair Kinghorn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (c), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman. Substitutes: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar Mills, Max Williamson, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Ritchie, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall.
SA — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse; Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden; Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.
Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese; Grant Williams.
Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)
Assistant referees: Luke Pearce (England), Craig Evans (Wales)
TMO: Ian Tempest (England)
Kickoff: 6.10pm (SA time)
Springboks out to deliver muscle and menace against Scotland
Scotland's Bravehearts will have to confront World Cup holders' colossal cavalry
Sports reporter
Image: Luis Santillan (Gallo Images)
The Springboks' team selection for their Autumn Series opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday is as much a glimpse into the future as it is a show off their present day strength.
Rassie Erasmus' radically changed team which shows 11 changes, features the regular captain, as well as their most influential player on the bench and features a seven/one bench split in favour of the forwards, came as a shock but is in keeping with the coach's scant regard for convention.
There is of course method to his seeming madness with the Springboks appearing intent on battering Scotland upfront throughout the 80 minutes with their decision to bend the bench with seven forwards.
Benching their normally preferred starting back row of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese is a show of muscular excess few other teams can afford.
For the starters there is much to gain.
Marco van Staden's direct, no frills skills were preferred to that of Kwagga Smith in the six/two bench configuration in the Rugby World Cup in Marseille last year and this time the former is charged with the same task, but from the start.
He is proficient at bringing clarity to ruck which happens to be an area in which Scotland delivers and thrives in chaos.
Smith, in his 50th Test and Elrigh Louw are also starters as the Boks appear to favour speed from the outset.
Smith has delivered some of his most memorable performances from eighthman, while Louw continues to underline his value to the squad set to play in his ninth Test in a row.
With Frans Malherbe not fit to tour Thomas du Toit gets an opportunity to start ahead of Bomb Squad senior Vincent Koch.
Him coming to grips with Pierre Schoeman will earn him a big tick.
At the back the men occupying jerseys 11 to 15 all have a point to prove but the Boks are walking a tightrope with Grant Williams the only back on the bench. Smith, a man for all seasons, of course provides additional cover if required.
Bok shocks for Scotland clash
Scotland meanwhile have been bolstered by the return of halfbacks Finn Russell and Ben White, as well as outside back Blair Kinghorn who all missed last week's clash against Fiji which fell outside the Test window. Russell and Kinghorn will bring much to Scotland's attack and kicking game.
Kinghorn however finds himself on the wing with Tom Jordan, who made his debut last week retaining his spot.
While Glasgow Warriors wing Kyle Steyn has returned to full training Sunday's Test arrives too soon for him to return to the team.
The rest of the backline is unchanged with midfield duo captain Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones likely to be the centre of attention. Expect left-wing Duhan van der Merwe to be in the thick of things.
Jean Kleyn to join Boks as Ruan Nortje returns home due to injury
