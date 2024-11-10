Sundowns set up final against rookies Magesi

Mamelodi Sundowns did not fire on all cylinders against hard-working Marumo Gallants but did enough to edge Sunday’s Carling Knockout semifinal 2-0, earning coach Manqoba Mngqithi his first cup final as sole head coach of the club.

Lucas Ribeiro deftly-taken 53rd-minute penalty and substitute Neo Maema’s second four minutes into added time earned victory for Downs at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Sundowns will meet upstart top flight rookies Magesi FC in the final, who have made a dramatic run to the last match in the same city, at Free State Stadium on November 23.

Magesi beat Richards Bay FC 1-0 away in their semifinal at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday to continue experienced coach Clinton Larsen’s tight outfit’s run in the tournament.

Earlier the Limpopo team shocked Orlando Pirates in the opening round (3-2), then dispatched last season’s losing finalists TS Galaxy away in the quarters (1-0).