Ghana face missing out on Afcon qualification

Four-time Africa Cup of Nations winners Ghana could see their streak of 10 successive appearances at the tournament come to an end this week as victories in their remaining two qualifiers may not be enough to seal a place at the finals in Morocco.

Only Egypt (26) and Ivory Coast (25) have been to more Cup of Nations finals than the Black Stars (24) but Ghana are likely to be out of contention by Thursday after a woeful qualifying campaign.

The top two finishers in each of the 12 groups advance to next year's finals. Ghana are third in Group F with two points from four matches, with Angola already qualified and Sudan needing just a draw from two games to join them.