No festive season break for Border Ladies
SA Rugby rejigs schedule with earlier January start to accommodate World Cup
While most will be enjoying the festive season break, the Border Ladies rugby team will be sweating it out at preseason training for the Women’s Premier Division which gets off to an earlier-than-usual start in mid-January...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.