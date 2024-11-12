Proteas need more purpose with bat to make India sweat

Several loud ‘thwacks’ echoed around the indoor facility at SuperSport Park Tuesday, where the Proteas showed the kind of intent with the bat that has largely been missing from their T20 play this year.

South Africa have been inconsistent with the bat in 2024, some of that the result of playing on some dreadful pitches — New York springs to mind — but on other occasions, they have lacked intent.

Marco Jansen, described bad option-taking that resulted in too many soft dismissals, which has undermined their cause with the willow this year. When conditions have been in their favour, they have struggled to find the right balance between when to be aggressive and when they should take their foot off the pedal.

In this series with India — tied at 1-1 heading into Wednesday's third clash in Centurion — they have struggled against the spin of Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi. In the first match in Durban, the pair rolled through the Proteas in 18 overs and in Gqeberha, Chakravarthy picked up five wickets, making a chase of 125 a lot harder than it should have been.