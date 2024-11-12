Two exco seats up for grabs as PSL holds elections, but Khoza to remain as chair

Only two positions are up for grabs at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday where Irvin Khoza is going to retain his position as the league’s chair.

The positions of Black Leopards president David Thidiela and Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie in the PSL executive committee (exco) are contested by Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy, Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane City and Sandile Zungu of AmaZulu.

Insiders have indicated the name of Siviwe Mpengesi of Chippa United has been bandied around as a possible contender for one of the two positions but he appears to be an outsider.