Two exco seats up for grabs as PSL holds elections, but Khoza to remain as chair
Only two positions are up for grabs at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) quadrennial general meeting on Wednesday where Irvin Khoza is going to retain his position as the league’s chair.
The positions of Black Leopards president David Thidiela and Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie in the PSL executive committee (exco) are contested by Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy, Johnny Mogaladi of Polokwane City and Sandile Zungu of AmaZulu.
Insiders have indicated the name of Siviwe Mpengesi of Chippa United has been bandied around as a possible contender for one of the two positions but he appears to be an outsider.
Irvin Khoza, who has been PSL chair since its launch in 1996, will be reelected unopposed for four more years and he said last week one of his key issues to tackle during this term is to ensure clubs fully monetise their matches.
Members likely to receive enough support and continue serving on the exco are Kaizer Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), John Comitis (Cape Town City), Stanley Matthews (SuperSport United) and Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns).
One of the issues to be discussed in the meeting is whether Mato Madlala will continue as acting or full-time chief executive of the league, the implementation of a video assistant referee and coaching standards as suggested by the South African Football Association (Safa).
Madlala has been acting CEO for exactly nine years since Brand de Villiers stepped down on November 12 2015.