Bafana coach Broos targeting win against Uganda despite Afcon qualification

Uganda host South Africa at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Friday (3pm SA time), with both having qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), but coach Hugo Broos says there is something to play for.
Speaking after arrival in Kampala on Thursday afternoon, Bafana coach Broos maintained they are targeting a win against the Ugandan Cranes to boost their chances of finishing top of group K.
Bafana qualified for the tournament after South Sudan pulled off a shock 3-2 victory at home against Congo on Thursday.
South Africa go into their last two matches — against Uganda and on Tuesday against South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium (6pm) — already qualified.
It is the second time Bafana have back-to-back appearances at the Afcon after they last did so in 2013 and 2015.
“We are very happy with qualification for next year’s Afcon,” said Broos, who is the first Bafana coach since 2015 to reach a Nations Cup finals back to back.
“It has been a fantastic year for South African football after our bronze medal at the beginning of the year in the Ivory Coast and with qualification for next year’s Afcon.”
Broos said the fact that they have qualified does not mean they are going to take Uganda lightly.
“Does qualification change something for the game against Uganda? The answer is no. Maybe one thing [has changed slightly] and that is that there will be less stress than if we had to win the game.
“We want to win the game because we want to finish on top of the group and that means we have to beat Uganda on Friday. I hope it will be a nice game, a full house, and there will be enough atmosphere inside the stadium to motivate the players.”
Bafana captain Ronwen Williams shared Broos’ sentiments that they are going all out for three points.
“I want to congratulate South Africa and Uganda for qualifying but that doesn’t change anything with regards to Friday’s game. We want to finish the year on a positive note.
“We had a successful year and we want to keep building on that. It is going to be a tough one but we are looking forward to it. It has been an amazing week. We have some of our players who have been injured back and that is good.
“But at the same time, we have lost some players and we will be playing on their behalf because they have been on this journey with us. We are proud of our achievements of qualifying for back-to-back Afcon tournaments.
“It is a proud moment for the players and everyone who is associated with Bafana Bafana. We know Friday is going to be a good atmosphere as we have a lot of supporters in Uganda because they follow our local league.”
