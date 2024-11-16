Sport

Chiefs claim inaugural Home of Legends Cup title

16 November 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Kaizer Chiefs players celebrate winning the Home of Legends Cup final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gqeberha
Kaizer Chiefs players celebrate winning the Home of Legends Cup final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gqeberha
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Kaizer Chiefs were crowned the inaugural winners of the Home of Legends Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The Amakhosi beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties after the final finished goalless.

Chiefs made the final after overcoming Golden Arrows 2-0 in the day's first semifinal on Saturday morning.

The home team Chippa United were knocked out by the Brazilians, who won 4-3 on penalties after their semifinal ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

