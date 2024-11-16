Kaizer Chiefs were crowned the inaugural winners of the Home of Legends Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
The Amakhosi beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties after the final finished goalless.
Chiefs made the final after overcoming Golden Arrows 2-0 in the day's first semifinal on Saturday morning.
The home team Chippa United were knocked out by the Brazilians, who won 4-3 on penalties after their semifinal ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.
HeraldLIVE
Chiefs claim inaugural Home of Legends Cup title
Soccer reporter
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Kaizer Chiefs were crowned the inaugural winners of the Home of Legends Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
The Amakhosi beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties after the final finished goalless.
Chiefs made the final after overcoming Golden Arrows 2-0 in the day's first semifinal on Saturday morning.
The home team Chippa United were knocked out by the Brazilians, who won 4-3 on penalties after their semifinal ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos