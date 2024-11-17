“Where will our first win come from?” is the likely thought in the minds of frustrated Eastern Cape Iinyathi players.
Results have been like a ghost in a graveyard for the Buffaloes — unseen.
They are yet to win a match since the season started in September, with the naked stats showing six defeats in the CSA provincial T20 and two in the four-day matches.
There has been no progress after the improvement made under former coach Paul Adams and under current mentor Tumelo Bodibe in his first stint last season.
On Saturday, Iinyathi slumped into an eight-wicket defeat to the Northern Cape Heat in Kimberley with two sessions and a day of play left in their CSA four-day game.
The Iinyathi have no doubt become the Heat’s bunnies.
The victory was the Heat’s third consecutive big win over the Border side, with the other two being 100-run-plus victories.
Iinyathi posted 186 in the first innings after their captain Jason Niemand chose to bat on the first day on Thursday.
He lived to regret that decision as apart from Mncedisi Malika (61) and Marco Marais (35), none of the batters managed to pass 30 runs as former Proteas bowler Hardus Viljoen wreaked havoc, eventually finishing up with figures of 5/40.
Disappointing season continues for Iinyathi
Eight-wicket hiding for Buffaloes against Northern Cape Heat
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ LEE WARREN
“Where will our first win come from?” is the likely thought in the minds of frustrated Eastern Cape Iinyathi players.
Results have been like a ghost in a graveyard for the Buffaloes — unseen.
They are yet to win a match since the season started in September, with the naked stats showing six defeats in the CSA provincial T20 and two in the four-day matches.
There has been no progress after the improvement made under former coach Paul Adams and under current mentor Tumelo Bodibe in his first stint last season.
On Saturday, Iinyathi slumped into an eight-wicket defeat to the Northern Cape Heat in Kimberley with two sessions and a day of play left in their CSA four-day game.
The Iinyathi have no doubt become the Heat’s bunnies.
The victory was the Heat’s third consecutive big win over the Border side, with the other two being 100-run-plus victories.
Iinyathi posted 186 in the first innings after their captain Jason Niemand chose to bat on the first day on Thursday.
He lived to regret that decision as apart from Mncedisi Malika (61) and Marco Marais (35), none of the batters managed to pass 30 runs as former Proteas bowler Hardus Viljoen wreaked havoc, eventually finishing up with figures of 5/40.
Iinyathi resume search for first four-day win
In reply to Viljoen’s domination, the Iinyathi duo of Nico Van Zyl (4/31) and Chad Classen (3/26) made use of the fast-paced pitch and picked up seven wickets between them as the visitors rolled the home side for only 99 runs.
Despite a handy lead and the momentum being with the Iinyathi on day two, they could not take advantage as they were dismantled for 112 runs in their second innings.
The Iinyathi batters had no answer to Ernest Kemm’s left-arm spin and the 33-year-old picked up the impressive figures of eight for 33.
Needing 200 runs to win, Kemm also played a role with the bat and finished with an unbeaten 55 runs.
He was assisted by Cole Abrams, who finished with 71 runs, the highest score in the first-class game as they steered the Heat to victory.
The Buffaloes’ next game will be away to the Mpumalanga Rhinos in two weeks.
They will have to quickly lift their heads as the Rhinos are no slouches when it comes to the longer format, especially at home.
In their only game in the four-dayers this season, they went toe-to-toe with the Heat to claim a draw.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos