‘Special Test for us’: All Blacks win lays foundation for France’s bright future

France suffered heartbreak at last year's World Cup when they were knocked out by the Springboks by a single point in the quarterfinals, but Saturday's 30-29 victory against the All Blacks laid the foundations for a potentially bright future.

Les Bleus trailed 14-3 against New Zealand at the Stade de France before fighting back after the break to prevail with three tries and a perfect kicking performance from Thomas Ramos, who started again at flyhalf alongside Antoine Dupont in the absence of the injured Romain Ntamack.

“It was a special Test for us. Winning by a single point reminds us of last year. One point is nothing but it can also mean a lot,” France coach Fabien Galthie said, referring to last year's 29-28 defeat against South Africa that ended France's hopes of winning the World Cup on home soil.

“The scenario was awful at the beginning. But at halftime we found the solution, being better on the impact points. I'm very proud because we've now hosted them three times and we've beaten them three times [in a row].