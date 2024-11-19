Bavuma back to lead Proteas against Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma will return to lead the Proteas in their crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka that starts in Durban next week.

The Proteas skipper missed the recent tour to Bangladesh, which the side won 2-0, with an elbow injury he picked up during the One-Day tour to the UAE. Bavuma passed a series of fitness tests on Monday.

“It’s great to have Temba back leading the side after his recovery. His leadership and skill are invaluable to the team,” head coach Shukri Conrad said.

In Bavuma’s absence, the Proteas were led by Aiden Markram in Bangladesh and claimed a vital series win that kept them in contention for the final of the World Test Championship.