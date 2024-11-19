Bafana close Afcon qualifiers in style, beating South Sudan in buzzing Cape Town

There's no stopping this well-oiled Bafana Bafana team of coach Hugo Broos and his players and something special could be on horizon in the coming months with the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign resuming early next year.

Bafana continued their business-like performances in their last 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier, their commanding, at times stylish, 3-0 win completing a double over South Sudan at a buzzing (yes, you heard right), sold-out (yes again) Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

The goals came from Iqraam Rayners in the eighth minute, Patrick Maswanganyi in the 22nd and Teboho Mokoena with a 50th-minute penalty.

Confidence, style, arrogance on the ball, superb organisation, flowing passing movements, all in front of some packed stadiums — these were terms no longer associated with the beleaguered national team through two decades of underachievement and suffering. They have been the hallmarks of a superb Nations Cup qualifying campaign, where this year's bronze medallists' progression was guaranteed when South Sudan beat Congo 3-2 at home on Thursday, before a ball was kicked in Friday's 2-0 win for Bafana over Uganda in Kampala on Friday.