SA football great Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe has died

Image: Mamelodi Sundowns Digital Magazine
South African football great Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe has died.
In recent years Moripe was confined to a wheelchair after suffering a mild stroke that was worsened by the effects of a long-term knee injury that stopped his playing career in the late 1980s.
Moripe, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players the country has produced by those who saw him play, was called “the god of football”’ by adoring fans during the early 1970s in a nod to his natural talents.
He was feared by defenders and goalkeepers and his style of play was synonymous with flair, finesse and the golden era of South African football.
In one of the honours bestowed on him, Super Stadium in Atteridgeville was renamed Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium and he regularly attended Mamelodi Sundowns matches at the venue.
According to South African History Online, Moripe began playing for Pretoria Callies in 1971 and led them to several memorable victories over Orlando Pirates, Pimville United Brothers and Kaizer Chiefs.
In 1973 he was awarded the National Professional Soccer League’smost coveted award as Player of the Year. That year he played for the NPSL Invitation Xl against a selected British All Stars Xl led by Rodney Marsh.
His display earned him the Sportsman of the Year title in 1973 and a stint for Caroline Hill in Hong Kong.
Moripe moved to Pirates in 1981 but he was in the twilight of his career and the persistent knee injury meant he did not stay long with the Buccaneers.
Details about his burial will be confirmed by the family.
