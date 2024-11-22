Teams:
Boks hoping to end the year with a bang
Sports reporter
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
The Springboks are primed for one final push as they seek to complete their end-of-year tour unbeaten when they clash with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.
They have won 10 out their 12 Tests this year and are hoping to end the year with an 84.61 win percentage.
Moreover, a win in the Principality Stadium will secure them a first unbeaten end-of-year tour since 2013 after victories over Scotland and England.
Though Wales, who have lost 11 straight Tests, are considered the team least likely to grab victory over the Rugby World Cup holders, captain Siya Kolisi and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick are adamant they need an improved performance from the one that brought them a 29-20 win over England last weekend.
“We are looking for a complete team performance for 80-minutes,” said Stick.
“We were not as effective in our execution and discipline as we would have liked to be against England, and that’s not the way we want to play, so we are determined to improve on that performance.
“We take pride in the way we do things, so we want to finish the season on a strong note, and see the forwards and backs complement one another until the final whistle.”
The Boks were far from their best in London, struggling to assert themselves in the line-out ruck and maul.
England also stood taller under the high ball.
Kolisi pointed to the fact that Wales won over five scrum penalties against Australia, and they have a pack that can lay a good foundation.
Ox gets a rest, Wilco Louw back at the front of the Bok wagon
Stick and Kolisi warned against underestimating Wales, with the Bok assistant coach saying the visitors' motivation is high in the team to finish the tour with three wins out of three.
“It’s been a tough season with two matches against the All Blacks and Ireland, so we want to make sure we finish it strongly. If we don’t finish the season well, we’ll be frustrated for the next six months. Wales are tough to face at home, and they have good backs, so we can’t underestimate them.
“They may be going through a tough time as a team, but we’ve also been there before and turned things around, and they’ll feel exactly the same in their change room tomorrow,” said Stick.
Kolisi stressed however that the Boks are looking inward for a better performance.
“We want to ensure that we deliver a better performance than we did in the last two games and finish the season properly.
Joleen Hendrikse tells her Bok boys to enjoy the moment
“We’ve faced Wales many times, and playing against them in Cardiff is a different story. In fact, many of us have lost against them here before,” said the Bok captain.
Kolisi added that the hosts’ passionate supporters at a packed stadium would make them a tougher proposition.
“There’s always a great atmosphere at the Principality Stadium and their fans really get behind them and stand by them, and we have no doubt it will be the same tomorrow,” said Kolisi.
Stick, meanwhile, played down the favourites tag on the Boks and said: “We certainly don’t see things that way. Wales had good moments against Australia, and they fought their way back into the game, so we know it will take an effective performance for 80 minutes to come out on top.”
Breidbach’s Hendrikse brothers paired at halfback for Wales finale
Teams:
Wales — Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Ellis Bevan; Taine Plumtree, Jac Morgan, James Botham; Christ Tshiunza, Will Rowlands; Archie Griffin, Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas.
Substitutes: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Eddie James, Josh Hathaway.
South Africa — Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit
Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Marco van Staden, RG Snyman, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard
Kickoff: 7.40pm (SA Time)
Referee: Karl Dickson
Assistant Referees: Christophe Ridley, Damian Schneider
TMO: Andrew Jackson
