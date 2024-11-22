Gqeberha took the matter to Safa national, who dismissed the case on Monday for the same reasons provided by the regional DC.
That meant Eagles and the other finalist Matta Milan had to play on Wednesday.
That game went to penalties after it ended 3-3 in regulation time. Eagles won the shoot-out 5-3.
Neither Fort Hare nor Eagles have made the last 32, so history will be made in Dikeni.
Eagles will have the upper hand as they are coached by experienced Sibusiso Mapompo, who took FC Ravens to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup in 2023.
There are a handful of regional league teams, the fourth tier of SA football, who have booked their places in the Nedbank Cup.
Fort Hare will be after success in front of their home supporters and aiming to add to the euphoria that saw their women’s team recently promoted from the Sasol League to the Hollywoodbets Super League.
Fort Hare, Eagles square up for spot in Nedbank Cup
The Eastern Cape team to join Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 will be determined on Saturday when ABC Motsepe league team Mighty Eagles travel to the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni to face regional league team University of Fort Hare in the decider.
Both teams won their preliminarily finals in their leagues.
Fort Hare, of the Amathole regional league, booked their berth when they beat Nelson Mandela Bay’s Major Chiefs in Jeffreys Bay recently, but had to wait for the competition’s champion of the Motsepe League to be confirmed for the final.
The wait was caused by a protest launched by Gqeberha United against the Mighty Eagles for fielding over-aged players in their Nedbank Cup preliminary round semifinal.
But their litigation was set aside after a regional hearing.
The presiding officials at the sitting argued that the matter of age did not apply to the cup competition qualifiers, according to the handbook.
Matta, Eagles to meet in Nedbank cup qualifier final after Gqeberha lose protest
