Sport

Proteas Women chasing fast start in T20 against England at Buffalo Park

It’s time to move on from loss against New Zealand, says all-rounder Dercksen

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 22 November 2024

East London is a long way from London, but England’s women cricketers will hope to feel right at home when they take on their Proteas counterparts in the opening T20 international match at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
MPC interest rate announcement