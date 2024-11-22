Banyana to face Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in 2024 Wafcon finals
African champions Banyana Banyana were on Friday night drawn against Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in Group C in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Morocco in July next year.
Hosts Morocco were paired with Zambia, Senegal and DR Congo in Group A while Nigeria had Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana in Group B.
Banyana were crowned African champions after beating Morocco 2-1 in the final in Morocco in 2022 and have had to wait for more than a year to defend their title.
Coach Desiree Ellis of Banyana had cautioned before Friday's draw, saying there's not a lot separating the 12 teams who will fight for the title in Morocco next year.
As part of the preparation for next year's event, Banyana will finish the year with the trip to the Caribbean where they'll face Jamaica in two matches. The first match will be on November 29 and the second on December 2.
If Banyana fail to defend the trophy in Morocco, they'll become the first champions to do so in what will be the 13th edition of the tournament.