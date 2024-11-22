Banyana to face Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in 2024 Wafcon finals

African champions Banyana Banyana were on Friday night drawn against Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in Group C in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Morocco in July next year.

Hosts Morocco were paired with Zambia, Senegal and DR Congo in Group A while Nigeria had Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana in Group B.

Banyana were crowned African champions after beating Morocco 2-1 in the final in Morocco in 2022 and have had to wait for more than a year to defend their title.