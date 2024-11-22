Sport

Banyana to face Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in 2024 Wafcon finals

23 November 2024
Sazi Hadebe
Sports reporter
South Africa celebrates with winner's trophy after the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations Final between Morocco and South Africa at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 23 July 2022 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
African champions Banyana Banyana were on Friday night drawn against Ghana, Mali and Tanzania in Group C in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Morocco in July next year.

Hosts Morocco were paired with Zambia, Senegal and DR Congo in Group A while Nigeria had Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana in Group B.

Banyana were crowned African champions after beating Morocco 2-1 in the final in Morocco in 2022 and have had to wait for more than a year to defend their title.

Coach Desiree Ellis of Banyana had cautioned before Friday's draw, saying there's not a lot separating the 12 teams who will fight for the title in Morocco next year.

As part of the preparation for next year's event, Banyana will finish the year with the trip to the Caribbean where they'll face Jamaica in two matches. The first match will be on November 29 and the second on December 2.

If Banyana fail to defend the trophy in Morocco, they'll become the first champions to do so in what will be the 13th edition of the tournament. 

