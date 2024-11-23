Strangely enough, Larsen and Mzava were part of the Celtic side that stunned Sundowns and they once again formed a key part in this repeat that sees Sundowns continue to wait for cup success since 2022.
Chipezeze was part of the Baroka team that stunned Orlando Pirates 3-2 on penalties at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the rest of the players, including assistant coach and former player Papi Zothwane were appearing in the final for the first time.
Mngqithi started the match with Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas, Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners who were in action for Bafana Bafana during the recent recent Afcon qualifiers.
Mngqithi also included Namibian international Peter Shalulie who was late substitute during his country’s Afcon qualifier against Kenya while South Africa’s Thapelo Morena and Zimbabwe’s Divine Lunga were on the bench.
But they could not deliver the trophy to Chloorkop as Magesi stood tall and reigned supreme in the City of Roses.
Larsen went with his tried and tested of Chipezeze between the sticks, Mzava and Lehlogonolo Mokona in central defence, Delion Mekoa and Samuel Darpoh in the midfield and Wonderboy Makhubu on the attack and they were colossal.
Chipezeze produced a stunning save to deny Mokoena’s thunderous long range shot after the ball fell on his path as a result of a mistake from Magesi defence after eight minutes.
That was one of the many chances that Sundowns created as they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession with players like Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro, Rayners and Shalulile on the forefront.
Sundowns were finally rewarded for their dominance when Rayners connected with a defence splitting pass from Ribeiro inside the box from where he picked the spot to beat Chipezeze.
HISTORY: Magesi are giant slayers as Clinton Larsen strikes again to break Sundowns’ hearts in Carling final
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
Clinton Larsen has done it again against Mamelodi Sundowns in a cup final.
For the second time in 12 years, Larsen delivered the sucker punch as Magesi FC produced a stunning performance to beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to knock them out of a cup competition.
This time is in the form of the Carling Knockout at the bouncing Free State Stadium on Saturday night where they rose to the occasion to devastating effect against overwhelming favourites.
It was Larsen who was responsible for the misery of Sundowns as he engineered and dumped them out of the Telkom Knockout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2012 and he has done it again.
Magesi went into this match as massive underdogs and thin on cup final experience because only goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, Limbikani Mzava and Larsen had featured at this stage of a cup competition before.
Strangely enough, Larsen and Mzava were part of the Celtic side that stunned Sundowns and they once again formed a key part in this repeat that sees Sundowns continue to wait for cup success since 2022.
Chipezeze was part of the Baroka team that stunned Orlando Pirates 3-2 on penalties at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the rest of the players, including assistant coach and former player Papi Zothwane were appearing in the final for the first time.
Mngqithi started the match with Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas, Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners who were in action for Bafana Bafana during the recent recent Afcon qualifiers.
Mngqithi also included Namibian international Peter Shalulie who was late substitute during his country’s Afcon qualifier against Kenya while South Africa’s Thapelo Morena and Zimbabwe’s Divine Lunga were on the bench.
But they could not deliver the trophy to Chloorkop as Magesi stood tall and reigned supreme in the City of Roses.
Larsen went with his tried and tested of Chipezeze between the sticks, Mzava and Lehlogonolo Mokona in central defence, Delion Mekoa and Samuel Darpoh in the midfield and Wonderboy Makhubu on the attack and they were colossal.
Chipezeze produced a stunning save to deny Mokoena’s thunderous long range shot after the ball fell on his path as a result of a mistake from Magesi defence after eight minutes.
That was one of the many chances that Sundowns created as they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession with players like Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro, Rayners and Shalulile on the forefront.
Sundowns were finally rewarded for their dominance when Rayners connected with a defence splitting pass from Ribeiro inside the box from where he picked the spot to beat Chipezeze.
More goals were expected as Sundowns came into this match having scored 11 goals after comprehensive wins over Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants but it was not to be as they were stunned by Magesi.
Magesi got the second half to the best possible start when Edmore Chirambadare delivered a cross into the box and it landed on the path of Tshepo Kakora who connected to kiss the back of the net after 47 minutes.
With the clock approaching the 75th minute, Mnigqithi rolled the dice with three substitutions where veteran Thapelo Morena came in for Khuliso Mudau and he refreshed the midfielder with Neo Maema for Bathusi Aubaas.
Mngqithi showed confidence in teenage attacker Kutlwano Letlhaku who came on for Peter Shalilule as he pushed for the goal to increase their lead but they could not influence the game in their team’s favour.
In the closing stages, Chirambandare played a corner kick into the box and it fell on the path of Delano Abrahams to head home as they slay a giant that came into this match as overwhelming favorites and created a bit of history for themselves and the club.
With this defeat, Sundowns have lost three cup finals over the last season and a half.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos