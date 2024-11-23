Sport

Springboks extend Wales's record losing run with 45-12 victory

By Reuters - 23 November 2024
South Africa's Jordan Hendrikse scores his team's seventh try during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match against Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.
South Africa's Jordan Hendrikse scores his team's seventh try during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match against Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

South Africa scored seven tries as they eased to a 45-12 victory over Wales in their Autumn international clash in Cardiff on Saturday, inflicting a 12th successive defeat on their hosts to put more pressure on coach Warren Gatland.

The contest was more one-sided than the scoreline suggested and only the Springboks’ inaccuracy prevented it from being a real rout for the inexperienced home side.

The world champions scored tries through locks Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, flanker Elrigh Louw, fullback Aphelele Fassi, prop Gerhard Steenekamp and flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse as they finished their Autumn series with three wins.

Wales have plenty of soul-searching to do before the Six Nations starts in late January as they were forced to make more than 200 tackles and missed another 46. Wing Rio Dyer and flanker James Botham scored their tries and they trailed 26-5 at the break.

Breidbach’s Hendrikse brothers paired at halfback for Wales finale

Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse, the 36th set of Springbok brothers, have been paired at halfback for the season’s final Test against Wales in the last ...
Sport
4 days ago

Joleen Hendrikse tells her Bok boys to enjoy the moment

  An emotional Joleen Hendrikse said it was God’s will that her sons, Jaden and Jordan, will become the 36th set of brothers to play for the ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
MPC interest rate announcement