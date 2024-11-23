South Africa scored seven tries as they eased to a 45-12 victory over Wales in their Autumn international clash in Cardiff on Saturday, inflicting a 12th successive defeat on their hosts to put more pressure on coach Warren Gatland.
The contest was more one-sided than the scoreline suggested and only the Springboks’ inaccuracy prevented it from being a real rout for the inexperienced home side.
The world champions scored tries through locks Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, flanker Elrigh Louw, fullback Aphelele Fassi, prop Gerhard Steenekamp and flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse as they finished their Autumn series with three wins.
Wales have plenty of soul-searching to do before the Six Nations starts in late January as they were forced to make more than 200 tackles and missed another 46. Wing Rio Dyer and flanker James Botham scored their tries and they trailed 26-5 at the break.
Springboks extend Wales's record losing run with 45-12 victory
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
