Amorim reign begins with Man United held at Ipswich

By Ken Ferris - 24 November 2024
New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim gives instructions to Alejandro Garnacho as teammates Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot look on during the Premier League match against Ipswich Town at Portman Road in Ipswich on Sunday.
Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich Town in Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim's first match in charge as Marcus Rashford's early goal was cancelled out by a deflected strike from Omari Hutchinson in the Premier League on Sunday.

United, who began with a 3-4-2-1 formation, took the lead after 81 seconds through Rashford who stole in between two defenders to steer the ball home after a brilliant run down the right by Amad who then delivered the perfect cross.

United keeper Andre Onana made a brilliant one-handed save to deny Liam Delap as halftime loomed but Ipswich equalised in the 43rd minute as Hutchinson curled a shot into the top corner helped by a deflection off visiting defender Noussair Mazraoui.

After the break Ipswich striker Sam Szmodics almost scored with a back-heel that Onana saved with his feet but neither side could find a winner. The result leaves United in 12th place with 16 points, six off the top four. Ipswich are 18th with nine. 

Reuters

