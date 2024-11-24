Defiant Mngqithi insists Sundowns are headed in the right direction

Once again this season, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi finds himself under immense pressure after his team's shock 2-1 to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final, but he is defiant they are moving in the right direction.

Defeat to Magesi means the Brazilians have lost the last three cup finals they have participated in and pressure is mounting as the last time they won a domestic cup trophy was the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in the 2021-22 season.

Even though they have been utterly dominant in the Premiership with seven titles in succession, Pirates lost to Pirates in MTN8 and Nedbank cup finals last season and now they have lost to Magesi Downs have made history for themselves.

Magesi, promoted at the end of last season to, join the likes of TS Galaxy and Baroka, who were unfancied and ranked as outsiders against fancied teams, but rose to the occasion to win a major cup competition in recent times.