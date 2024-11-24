In 2023, he helped FC Ravens from Bizana make it to the last 16 and will be hoping to go deep with the Eagles from the OR Tambo district who, in 2023, were playing in the regional league and were promoted to the ABC Motsepe recently.
Eagles join Chippa as Eastern Cape contenders for Nedbank Cup
Image: FACEBOOK
Three things in life are certain death, taxes and local coach Sibusiso Mapompo taking clubs from the ABC Motsepe League to the Nedbank Cup.
It was confirmed at the weekend that any club presidents in the lower leagues who want to qualify for the Nedbank must speed-dial the former Bush Bucks player to help their club to the Promised Land and one of SA’s biggest cup competitions.
Once again, he proved he was the man as he guided the Mighty Eagles to a 3-0 victory over the University of Fort Hare Wolves in their Nedbank Cup decider on Saturday.
By virtue of the win, the Eagles will join Premier Soccer League team Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup round of 32.
It is the second consecutive time Mapompo has helped a team in the basement of SA football get to one of the biggest cup competitions.
In 2023, he helped FC Ravens from Bizana make it to the last 16 and will be hoping to go deep with the Eagles from the OR Tambo district who, in 2023, were playing in the regional league and were promoted to the ABC Motsepe recently.
Eagles’ history in the Motsepe League might not fill a page, but a new chapter in the history books was written as they became the sixth Eastern Cape team to come out of the third tier after Tornado (2014, 2018), EC Bees (2015, 2016 and 2017), Amavarara (2019 and 2022) and Sinenkani (2021), and Ravens to make their way to one of Africa’s biggest competitions.
TS Galaxy were the first team from the lower division to win the Nedbank Cup.
In 2019, Galaxy won their first trophy, the Nedbank Cup, by beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 through a Zakhele Lepasa penalty scored in the second minute of second-half injury time.
Eagles will hope to follow in their footsteps.
However, they will be concerned in the coming weeks about a home venue to submit to the PSL, as their home venue Mthatha Stadium is not accredited.
There are two venues, the Buffalo City Stadium and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which are accredited by the footballing structure.
In 2023, Ravens were forced to play their home fixture in the round of 32 at the King Zwelithini Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal as the Mthatha Stadium was deemed not fit by the officials.
