Liverpool build eight-point lead after Salah inspires comeback at Saints

By Rohith Nair - 24 November 2024
Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's third goal from the penalty spot past Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy in the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Sunday.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool beat bottom side Southampton 3-2 on Sunday to build an eight-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City after Mohamed Salah led a second-half comeback for the visitors.

Liverpool took the lead from a Southampton error in the 30th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai pounced on a poor pass to score but the hosts equalised from a penalty. Adam Armstrong saw his spot kick saved but scored from the rebound shortly before half time.

Southampton took a shock lead after the break when Mateus Fernandes finished off a sublime counterattack but Salah made it 2-2 in the 65th minute when a clever touch from a lob helped the ball roll past the onrushing goalkeeper and into the net.

Southampton then conceded a penalty in the 83rd minute from a Yukinari Sugawara handball and Salah made no mistake from the spot as Liverpool sealed the three points. 

Reuters

