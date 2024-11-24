“I remember when we got relegated with Baroka, he was the first guy who said please come and help the team to grow. I am just happy with the steps we have taken as a team and progress we have made over the past few years.”
Magesi captain Elvis Chipezeze aware Carling success puts target on their backs
Sports reporter
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Magesi FC captain and goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze knows better than anyone that they have created a healthy problem for themselves by beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout final in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
Chipezeze said their stunning, 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Free State Stadium that will go down as one of South Africa's most famous cup final upsets has put the Limpopo club firmly in the spotlight and they are now one of the teams to beat when the league campaign resumes.
The Zimbabwean, who finished the competition R400,000 richer after being named man-of-the-match four times, said it is now important for top-flight rookies Magesi to use their cup triumph for momentum and confidence in the Betway Premiership.
Last season's Motsepe Foundation Championship rookies are in 11th place in the league with six points from a win, three draws and two defeats in six matches.
“I made mistakes along the way which is part of the job but that’s where you grow as a goalkeeper and I am learning every day,” Chipezeze said, refecting on the ups and downs of his journey to Magesi.
“Our job as goalkeepers is sensitive because one mistake and you are in trouble. I try as much as possible to analyse my games and looking back from my days at Baroka and through the transition of coming to Magesi, it was not easy but I am grateful to [Magesi chair] Solly Makhubela for giving me another opportunity.
“I remember when we got relegated with Baroka, he was the first guy who said please come and help the team to grow. I am just happy with the steps we have taken as a team and progress we have made over the past few years.”
Chipezeze said Magesi want to be competitive in the Premiership.
“We know we are still babies [in the PSL] but there is no looking back now and we will try to make sure this team grows. We also know from now it is going to be tougher because everyone we are going to play against is going to be something else.”
One of the star performers for Magesi in the Carling has been 21-year-old winger Tshepo Mashigo, who said he is enjoying his cup glory moment.
“I am the youngest in the team and it is great feeling to be in this position. We are a team in the [top] league and every game is like a cup final but we always stick to the game plan and implement it,” Mashigo said.
