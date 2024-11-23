“McKenzie will present the outcomes to the cabinet for deliberation. This is the first step in a meticulous process that will take several months before an official bid may be lodged for the IOC’s consideration.”
A bid by Cape Town to stage the 2004 Olympics was beaten by Athens, and talk about bidding for 2024 quickly died when Durban gave up its status as host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
A major stumbling block to a South African bid is that the Games must be held during the southern hemisphere winter. While the Durban climate might be suitable, the city’s collapsing infrastructure will be a concern.
There is a possibility of host nations using multiple cities.
“The IOC’s revised approach to hosting Olympic events prioritises collaboration with host countries, regions and cities to design Games that integrate with local priorities and infrastructure,” Sascoc added in its statement.
“This shift aligns well with South Africa’s strategic vision for inclusive development and sustainability.”
Hendricks believed a Games would boost national unity.
“Hosting the Games would showcase SA as a global destination for excellence and create a lasting legacy promoting sports development, infrastructure growth and national unity,” he said in the statement.
SA looks at possibility of bidding for 2036 Olympic Games
Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images
SA is to explore the possibility of bidding for the 2036 Olympics, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said after a joint visit by its top brass and sport minister Gayton McKenzie to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday.
The delegation, that included Sascoc president Barry Hendricks who is standing unopposed at next Saturday’s Sascoc elections, and CEO Nozipho Jafta met the IOC’s future host cities team.
The meeting followed discussions between Sascoc, McKenzie and IOC president Thomas Bach during his visit to the country last month, Sascoc said in a statement.
“SA has officially expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralypic Games,” the statement read. “At this preliminary stage the process involves conducting a comprehensive feasibility study, guided by the IOC, to assess the country’s capability and suitability to host the Games.
“McKenzie will present the outcomes to the cabinet for deliberation. This is the first step in a meticulous process that will take several months before an official bid may be lodged for the IOC’s consideration.”
A bid by Cape Town to stage the 2004 Olympics was beaten by Athens, and talk about bidding for 2024 quickly died when Durban gave up its status as host of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
A major stumbling block to a South African bid is that the Games must be held during the southern hemisphere winter. While the Durban climate might be suitable, the city’s collapsing infrastructure will be a concern.
There is a possibility of host nations using multiple cities.
“The IOC’s revised approach to hosting Olympic events prioritises collaboration with host countries, regions and cities to design Games that integrate with local priorities and infrastructure,” Sascoc added in its statement.
“This shift aligns well with South Africa’s strategic vision for inclusive development and sustainability.”
Hendricks believed a Games would boost national unity.
“Hosting the Games would showcase SA as a global destination for excellence and create a lasting legacy promoting sports development, infrastructure growth and national unity,” he said in the statement.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos