Chiefs, who last played when they were thumped 4-0 by Sundowns at FNB Stadium on November 2 in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals, return to competitive action by hosting Richards Bay in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Amakhosi have gone three games without a win and Nabi has stressed the importance of winning against Bay, who've also been struggling in the league with just one win in seven games. Chiefs' coach revealed Ngcobo picked up an injury at training on Sunday and was doubtful for Wednesday.
“Richards Bay's situation is not good. I am sure they will give 200% in this game not because they will be playing against Chiefs but because they are desperate for a positive result. We respect them but we also want nothing less than three points. I want to win, especially after the game of Sundowns. We go to Polokwane with big morale,'' Nabi stated.
“The only concern we have now is Mshini [Ngcobo], who was coming back [from an injury] well - he got injured yesterday [Sunday] at training. He's doubtful for the Richards Bay game.''
SowetanLIVE
Nabi says some Kaizer Chiefs players impressed him in Fifa break
Coach says Amakhosi have 'big morale' ahead of league tie against Bay
Sports journalist
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has asserted they “benefited” a great deal from the recent Fifa break, suggesting a few of his fringe players such as Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Pule Mmodi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo impressed him.
During the recent Fifa hiatus, Chiefs participated in the inaugural friendly competition, the Home of Legends Cup, in Gqeberha. Amakhosi went on to win this one-day tournament, beating Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last Saturday after they had beaten Golden Arrows 2-0 in the semifinals earlier on the day.
Mthethwa, who's yet to feature in any official competition under Nabi this season, had a decent game with other fringe players such as Ngcobo, Mmodi and Mduduzi Mdantsane also putting in impressive displays in Gqeberha.
Nabi may have missed the trip to Gqeberha due to medical reasons but he's adamant the fringe players did well, feeling the Fifa break worked in their favour though he was initially not happy with the stop-start of the league.
“I wasn't happy with the stop-start of the league but we need to accept it and respect the league. We profited from the recent Fifa break, we participated in a cup and we also played a friendly game against a first division team. We gave more minutes to several players who have played a lot this season,'' Nabi said during Chiefs' media open day at Naturena on Monday.
“We had a good reaction from some players such as Ox [Mthethwa], Ngcobo and Mmodi in the Home of Legends Cup, so we benefited from this Fifa break.”
‘Wooden spoon’ trophy for R14m soccer tournament raises eyebrows
Chiefs, who last played when they were thumped 4-0 by Sundowns at FNB Stadium on November 2 in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals, return to competitive action by hosting Richards Bay in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Amakhosi have gone three games without a win and Nabi has stressed the importance of winning against Bay, who've also been struggling in the league with just one win in seven games. Chiefs' coach revealed Ngcobo picked up an injury at training on Sunday and was doubtful for Wednesday.
“Richards Bay's situation is not good. I am sure they will give 200% in this game not because they will be playing against Chiefs but because they are desperate for a positive result. We respect them but we also want nothing less than three points. I want to win, especially after the game of Sundowns. We go to Polokwane with big morale,'' Nabi stated.
“The only concern we have now is Mshini [Ngcobo], who was coming back [from an injury] well - he got injured yesterday [Sunday] at training. He's doubtful for the Richards Bay game.''
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos