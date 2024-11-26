Sport

Dobela axed, Mhani in for Bulldogs

New coach will be assisted by Lwazi Zangqa and ex-Springbok Women assistant Lungisa Kama

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 26 November 2024

Border Rugby Union have decided against renewing David Dobela’s contract as head coach of the Bulldogs and immediately replaced him with Dumisani Mhani, who coached Eastern Province last season...

