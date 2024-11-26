Dobela axed, Mhani in for Bulldogs
New coach will be assisted by Lwazi Zangqa and ex-Springbok Women assistant Lungisa Kama
Border Rugby Union have decided against renewing David Dobela’s contract as head coach of the Bulldogs and immediately replaced him with Dumisani Mhani, who coached Eastern Province last season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.