Unconvincing Sundowns labour to Caf draw with minnows Maniema

Mamelodi Sundowns laboured to an unconvincing 0-0 draw with modest AS Maniema Union from Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening match of the Champions League group stages at Loftus on Tuesday night.

Sundowns will rue the two lost home points as they did not make use of their early dominance and allowed AS Maniema to claw their way back in the Group B game in the second half.

Maniema’s closest chance was hitting the crossbar after 70 minutes after they breached the Sundowns defence, which buckled under pressure at some of the critical stages.

As he has been doing since the start of the season, Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi tinkered with his starting team again by making six changes to the XI that were shocked 2-1 by Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Most Sundowns fan will again point to the many changes as the reason their team failed to win against Magesi and AS Maniema even though they created good scoring chances against both.

At the back, highly-rated teenager Malibongwe Khoza started in the place of Mothobi Mvala, Divine Lunga was preferred to Aubrey Modiba while Thapelo Morena came in for Khuliso Mudau.

In the midfield, Kobamelo Kodisang came on for Bathusi Aubaas while in attack Mngqithi rested Iqraam Rayners and Peter Shalulile, bringing in Erwin Saavedra and Arthur Sales.

Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende and Lucas Ribeiro kept their places in the starting line-up as the Brazilians looked to start their group campaign with a win.

AS Maniema suffered a blow inside the opening five minutes when attacker Mola Aimeraude was stretched off the field, replaced by Jonathan Kanu, but this did not seem to affect their rhythm too much.

Sundowns could have opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, but Maniema goalkeeper Brudel Effonge was forced to stretch at full length to tip a well taken free-kick by Mokoena over the crossbar.

As the break approached, Sundowns pushed for the opener with Ribeiro, Allende, Saavedra and Sales at the forefront of their attacks, but Maniema stood firm.

It was not only about Sundowns as AS Maniema had their moments on attack, with Agee Basiala, Jeancy Mboma and substitute Kanu causing problems for Khoza and Kekana.

Sundowns started the second half with more purpose as they launched numerous attacks on Effonge and they were nearly repaid in 55th minute when Sales was denied by captain Osee Ndombele.

Just after the hour mark, AS Maniema nearly put the ball in the net after two attacks in quick succession from Jephte Kitambala and Mboma nearly exposed Sundowns' defence.

Maniema nearly opened the scoring in the 70th minute when a close-range shot by Exaucia Moanda bounced off the crossbar with Williams and his defence beaten.

Sundowns now turn their attention to the Betway Premiership as they host Sekhukhune United at the same venue on Saturday night looking to keep pressure on log leaders Orlando Pirates.