It could come full circle for Willie as Boks’ 2025 home Tests are announced
Le Roux appears destined to play his 100th Test against Italy, the team he debuted against in 2013.
It could come full circle for Willie le Roux should he play in both Tests against Italy in July next year.
Having made his debut against Italy in 2013, Le Roux, on 98 caps, appears destined to play his 100th Test against the same opposition should he feature in both clashes.
The Azzurri will be back on these shores for the first time since 2013 for two matches, immediately followed by Georgia, who returns for the first time since their maiden visit in 2021.
SA Rugby on Wednesday announced the Springboks's home fixtures, with the two European teams set to prepare the Boks for the Rugby Championship, where they will welcome Australia (two Tests) and Argentina.
Italy will clash with the Springboks on July 5 and 12 before meeting Georgia a week later.
While the Springboks have played seven home Tests against Italy, the Azzurri have played 11 times in SA. They played three pool matches in the 1995 Rugby World Cup and they played in a quadrangular tournament in 2013. In fact, it was that series that last brought them to SA. They lost 44-10 at Kings Park on that occasion.
The Boks will take on Georgia on home soil for the second time, in line with World Rugby’s plans to expose emerging nations to top tier opposition. The Lelos played one Test against SA in Pretoria in 2021, as prelude to the Covid-impacted tour of the British & Irish Lions.
The Boks will start the defence of their Rugby Championship crown against the Wallabies, who host the British & Irish Lions in July, on consecutive weekends on August 16 and 23.
Away Tests against the All Blacks in New Zealand follow on September 6 and 13 before the Boks wrap up the Rugby Championship against Argentina at home (September 27) and away (October 4).
Details of the venues for the All Blacks Tests, the away match in Argentina and the November tour to Europe will be announced in due course.
Springbok home fixtures in 2025 (venues and kickoff times TBC):
July 5: v Italy
July 12: v Italy
July 19: v Georgia
August 16: v Australia
August 23: v Australia
September 27: v Argentina
