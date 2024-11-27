Mngqithi not pushing panic buttons yet despite Sundowns’ recent results

Sundowns are in second spot in Group B with a point, with AS FAR, beat who beat Raja on Tuesday, on top with three points.

Mngqithi remains confident Downs will clinch a top two spot to progress.

“To be straightforward, I see we have potential to win more matches away from home in this group,” he said after Downs dropped two important points at home.

“I also see us winning some matches at home and at this stage I have not pressed any panic buttons because it could have been catastrophic had we lost this match after losing the final at the weekend.

“With all the problems we had looking at the number of days and matches and how much of a change we had to make in the starting line-up based on the physiological challenges we had, I strongly believe if you were to take out all those other underling circumstances maybe we could have been far stronger in this match than what we were.”

Mngqithi faced challenges in the build-up to the Carling final given Sundowns received 10 players back from international duty with Bafana Bafana on Wednesday last week, meaning they had two days' training to be reintegrated for their club before the clash against Magesi.