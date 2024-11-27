New Magongo breeds trusted to defend retired Konakelephi crown
Big Show, Thulamolokazana and Siyalazana lining up to be the next Berlin November title holder
With his most trusted horse, Konakelephi, enjoying its superannuation, new breeds Big Show, Thulamolokazana and Siyalazana will have to do the job for horse owner Lopez Magongo as he goes after another Berlin November title this Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.