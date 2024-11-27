Pirates’ Nkota reflects on career-threatening injury after brace sinks Belouizdad

There was a time when Orlando Pirates' sensational attacker Mohau Nkota doubted if his professional career would ever begin.

Pirates' hugely talented young attacking prospect opened up about an injury ordeal a few months ago where he worried his career might end

This after the 20-year-old scored a memorable brace to give Pirates a 2-1 victory over Algerian side RC Belouizdad in their opening Caf Champions League Group C match in Algiers on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in March, while playing for Pirates in a DStv Diski Challenge (reserve and under-23 league) match against Soweto arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, where Mohau suffered a career-threatening neck injury and had to be rushed to hospital.

“It was one of the toughest moments of my life. I had recently started training with the first team, and I believe at DDC I was playing some of my best football,” Mohau told Pirates' website on Wednesday.