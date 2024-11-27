Ten-man Chiefs hold on to beat Richards Bay to move to top half of PSL
A 10-man Kaizer Chiefs held on to earn their third Betway Premiership win of 2024-25, beating Richards Bay 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.
The win moved Chiefs to sixth spot on the table with 13 points, eight behind log leaders Orlando Pirates who have played a match more (seven) than their Soweto arch-rivals.
Goals in either half by Wandile Duba (21st minute) and Ashley du Preez (68th) ensured Chiefs avoid a second successive home defeat after their 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in September, before the Fifa and Carling Knockout final break.
Yanela Mbuthuma headed home beautifully in referee's optional time to give the visitors their second league goal this season.
Though Chiefs had full control of the match in the first 45 minutes, they were often let down by their final pass or indecision in the final third.
But there was none of that when Amakhosi took the lead through winger Duba who tapped home a well delivered Yusuf Maart's pass inside the box.
Chiefs could have gone to the interval with a healthy lead had they taken advantage of all their chances. One particularly glaring opportunity fell on left-back Bradley Cross who shot wide after Duba had cut open Bay's defence to lay a pass to him.
Bay were never a threat to Chiefs in open play but always looked dangerous in set pieces with Sommila Ntsundwana coming close to equalising on one of the occasions when he was left alone to connect the ball.
The visitors were given a lifeline early in the second half when Chiefs were reduced to 10 men after Reeve Frosler's ejection in the 48th minute after earning a second yellow card.
Bay still struggled to take advantage despite the number of changes coach Brandon Truter made in the second half.
Frosler's departure did limit Chiefs in attack as Pule Mmodi had to be withdrawn for Dillon Solomons to take over at right-back.
That Chiefs extended their lead was again thanks to skipper Maart, who delivered another precise assist for Du Preez to double the home team's lead. Maart was unlucky not to score himself in the 80th minute after combining with Du Preez but shot wide a few seconds before he was taken off.
Chiefs will hope to keep their winning momentum in Polokwane when they host Royal AM, while Bay will still be looking for their second win when they host neighbours AmaZulu FC at King Zwelithini Stadium, both on Saturday.
