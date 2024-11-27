Ten-man Chiefs hold on to beat Richards Bay to move to top half of PSL

A 10-man Kaizer Chiefs held on to earn their third Betway Premiership win of 2024-25, beating Richards Bay 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

The win moved Chiefs to sixth spot on the table with 13 points, eight behind log leaders Orlando Pirates who have played a match more (seven) than their Soweto arch-rivals.

Goals in either half by Wandile Duba (21st minute) and Ashley du Preez (68th) ensured Chiefs avoid a second successive home defeat after their 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in September, before the Fifa and Carling Knockout final break.

Yanela Mbuthuma headed home beautifully in referee's optional time to give the visitors their second league goal this season.