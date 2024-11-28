Bavuma top scores for Proteas but Sri Lanka in control of first Test

Temba Bavuma top scored with 70 as South Africa were bowled out for 191 by Sri Lanka on the second morning of the first Test in Durban on Thursday.

Bavuma’s 22nd half century has given the home team a foothold in the match, which the tourists have dominated since their skipper Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and predictably chose to bowl under cloudy skies on Wednesday.

The South African captain, who missed his side’s series triumph in Bangladesh, batted for nearly four hours, and while he rode his luck on the first day — after being dropped on one and caught off a no ball, shortly before the rain interruption that stopped play on Wednesday — there was little doubting his skill and perseverance when play resumed on day two.