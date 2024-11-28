Proteas take advantage of Sri Lanka's recklessness

As the year winds down, Sri Lanka served up Test cricket’s latest batting ‘disaster class’ at Kingsmead.

File Thursday’s 42 all out made in 13.5 overs alongside India’s 46 against New Zealand in Bangalore, or the Black Caps’ 88 all out in Galle, Australia’s 104 in Perth last week and England’s 112 in Rawalpindi as illustrations of batting implosions in 2024.

South Africa too have a 55 all out next to their name this year, but that came on a ‘minefield’ at Newlands that saw a match end in less than two days and thus provides some mitigation.