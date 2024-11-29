Chippa coach tasks players to score against Magesi

After the draw, Kopo said he planned to tweak the team’s game plan because Betway Premiership opposition clubs seemed to have wised up to his tactics.
With the new changes made, Chippa will be looking to get maximum points against Dikwena tša Meetse on Saturday.
Chippa are now in fifth position on the log, with 11 points from eight matches.
“Magesi are the kind of team that you can’t lose the ball carelessly [to] because they will punish you on the counterattack, that’s the first thing,” Kopo said.
“They are very physical, similar to SuperSport in their approach, but their game dominantly in their last couple of games has been played on the counterattack.
“So, ball retention becomes very important to us, counter-pressing becomes important to us and our rest defense is going to become important.
“What we need to work on more and what we have to polish more is our ability to score goals because that is where we are struggling.
Scoring goals will give Chippa United the best chance of winning against high-flying and energetic Magesi, their coach Kwanele Kopo says.
Chippa will take on Magesi in a Betway Premiership fixture at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The newly-crowned Carling Black Label champions will come into the match high in confidence after beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the cup final.
Kopo congratulated the Limpopo-based side, coached by former Chippa coach Clinton Larsen, on their success but said league games were a totally different ball game.
Magesi have only one win under their belt in the PSL and are 12th on the log, with six points from six matches.
The Gqeberha side played to a goalless draw against SuperSport United in their league game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Chilli Boys lost 2-0 to AmaZulu in their previous league game and Kopo had hoped his team would bounce back with a win, but things did not go their way.
“Yes, we understand the achievements they have had, and congratulations to Clinton [Larsen] and the team for that, but league games are different to cup games.
“If cup game performances were the same as league games then some teams would be on top of the league, so it [the league] is a different ball game.
“They come with a different mindset.
“You can’t say in the league match we go all out but in the cup game, you can.
“It’s a home game, it’s a game where we need to try collect three points and we have to win, so our approach is going to be based on that.”
