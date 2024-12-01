A first-half brace from Sinoxolo Kwayiba saw Chippa United defeat Carling Knockout Cup champions Magesi 2-0 at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.
Chippa had been on a two-game winless run, but Kwayiba's double strike ensured that the Chilli Boys climbed to third place on the table.
Magesi were coming off a high from beating defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the cup final last weekend. The defeat on Saturday night left them in the 14th spot on the table, one point safe from the relegation zone.
Kwayiba's first goal came after just seven minutes and he secured his double shortly before the break with a superb strike that took his team into halftime leading 2-0.
It was Chippa's fourth win of the season and the Gqeberha side next face Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Tuesday next week.
DispatchLIVE
Kwayiba double sees Chippa climb into third position after beating Magesi in EL
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
A first-half brace from Sinoxolo Kwayiba saw Chippa United defeat Carling Knockout Cup champions Magesi 2-0 at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.
Chippa had been on a two-game winless run, but Kwayiba's double strike ensured that the Chilli Boys climbed to third place on the table.
Magesi were coming off a high from beating defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the cup final last weekend. The defeat on Saturday night left them in the 14th spot on the table, one point safe from the relegation zone.
Kwayiba's first goal came after just seven minutes and he secured his double shortly before the break with a superb strike that took his team into halftime leading 2-0.
It was Chippa's fourth win of the season and the Gqeberha side next face Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Tuesday next week.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos