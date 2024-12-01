Maphaka called up for Proteas as Coetzee suffers another injury blow

Coetzee's place in the Test squad will be taken by 18 year old left arm fast bowling sensation Kwena Maphaka, who days after completing his matric exams, took six wickets for the DP World Lions in their Four-Day series win over the Warriors at the Wanderers.

That was only the third first class match Maphaka has played, with the Lions and SA cricket having carefully managing his development. Proteas coach Shukri Conrad had called up Maphaka for the SA A side last year, where he played his first red ball match on a tour to Sri Lanka.

Maphaka, who earned his first international cap in the Proteas T20 side against the West Indies in August, is already being lined up as the poster boy for season 3 of the SA20, which starts in January. He will play for the Paarl Royals in that tournament. Last week the Rajasthan Royals paid R3.23-million for Maphaka to represent them in next year's Indian Premier League.

The injury will be a bitter pill for Coetzee to swallow. The Durban match was only his fourth Test, and it is already the second time that a severe injury has curtailed his progress. Last he strained a side muscle and missed the second Test against India.