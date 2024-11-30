National goalie set for final splash at USSA water polo tournament

Madibaz and national water polo star Nolan Kemp is poised for one final plunge at the University Sports SA tournament in East London next week.
The 24-year-old goalkeeper has been an integral part of both the Mandela University and USSA student teams over the past two seasons and will no doubt want to go out with a bang in his fourth and final participation from December 3 to 6.
The team from Gqeberha will compete in the top tier of the competition and Kemp wants the team to up their game.
“Despite performing to the best of our ability in recent years, we haven’t quite achieved the results we wanted,” he explained.
“Though we did get a third place in Durban in 2022.”
The final-year biokinetics student said that result was a treasured one for the Madibaz men’s team as it had been their first medal in several years. At the very least, he hopes for a repeat of that effort.
Even though he has an important role to play as the last line of defence, Kemp will look to contribute in other ways, too.
“I feel I can bring a sense of leadership, determination and discipline to the team.”
He said when it came to game time, it was also important to stay humble in victory or defeat.
“Most importantly, we need to make sure we enjoy the game and maintain a positive environment for the team to do well.”
Should the team succeed in their goals, it will put him in a good position to achieve the special feat of making the South African team for the third straight year.
“That is the big one for me,” Kemp, whose familiarity with the USSAs will be invaluable for the Madibaz, admitted.
“There are many challenges against the best in the country, but that just motivates me to perform to the best of my ability.
“It will be a matter of going into every game with confidence, giving 110 per cent, and treating every match as a new slate and not letting anything that happened affect your performance.”
Kemp said the squad had worked hard for his swansong event.
“We have developed a very special vibe in the camp and we all have the same mindset, so the cohesion is there.”
Like many of the other campus codes, they have partnered with the experts at the Madibaz High-Performance Complex to add a more professional touch to their preparation.
“That has had good buy-in from the guys,” he said.
The Joan Harrison Swimming Pool is a battleground they know well.
“Some of our players, including myself, come from East London and everyone has played there before, so it’s not unfamiliar territory.
“The weather in East London is always an absolute treat at this time of the year and the pool is a world-class facility. It is the perfect stage to showcase some flair.”
The Madibaz will compete in the men’s and women’s sections. — Full Stop Communications
HeraldLIVE
National goalie set for final splash at USSA water polo tournament
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
